Charlie Cox Says He’ll Fight Anyone Who Replaces Him as Daredevil

The talk that Charlie Cox is imminently set to make his Marvel Cinematic Universe re-debut as Daredevil continues to gather pace just two months out from Spider-Man: No Way Home, which has been touted as the most likely destination for his return since long before the multiverse was confirmed to be part of the narrative.

In fact, just yesterday a rumor claimed that the actor had signed a deal to co-star in the MCU’s Spider-Man 4, which would be a bizarre way for Sony to put the project together when leading man Tom Holland hasn’t even extended his contract yet, but we digress.

At this stage, fans are going to be apoplectic if the lights come up on No Way Home with no sign of Netflix’s former Matt Murdock, even though everything remains confined to the realm of hearsay for now. However, during an interview with the Pop Culture Spotlight podcast, Cox revealed he’d hunt down and fight anyone who replaced him as the character.

“I would go down into my basement. I would find my Daredevil mask and then hunt them down. I’d make them fight me for it.”

You’ve got to admire that enthusiasm, and it’s evident that Cox would happily suit up again and rejoin the official Marvel Studios mythology. Maybe it’s already happened, but so many unconfirmed and uncorroborated rumors are swirling around him in regards to Spider-Man: No Way Home, Hawkeye, Echo, Daredevil and more that bets should remain firmly hedged until at least December 17.