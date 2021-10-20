Charlie Cox Has Reportedly Signed On To Co-Star In Spider-Man 4

Long before there was even a whisper of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield returning in Spider-Man: No Way Home, the biggest rumor circling Tom Holland’s third Spidey movie was that Charlie Cox would be popping up for a cameo as Daredevil. Though the two former webheads have slightly stolen his thunder in recent months, fans are still desperate to have the former Netflix star back in the Marvel universe.

Again, all the signs are pointing to Cox only having a brief role in No Way Home, and only in his character’s civilian guise as blind attorney Matt Murdock. So don’t expect him to suit up as the Man Without Fear again and start swinging around rooftops with Peter Parker. At least, we shouldn’t expect that from this movie. It’s possible we’ll eventually get this dream team-up in Spider-Man 4.

Giant Freakin Robot has shared an exciting report claiming that their insider sources tell them Cox has just signed a deal with Marvel Studios to return for the next Spidey flick. More than that, the deal is specifically for him to co-star opposite Holland. That sounds as if the Hornhead could be filling the role of Peter’s next superhero mentor, after Iron Man in Homecoming and Doctor Strange in No Way Home.

This probably wouldn’t even be the next time we see him in the franchise, either. It’s believed that Cox will return in a big way in the upcoming Disney Plus TV series Echo, starring Alaqua Cox (no relation) as Maya Lopez, a love interest of Murdock’s in the comics. A Daredevil revival on either D+ or Hulu is also something that’s apparently in some level of development.

But it’s all set to start with a cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home, which finally hits theaters this December 17th. Let us know if you’re excited for Charlie Cox’s grand return to the MCU in the comments.