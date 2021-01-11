Kevin Feige Says Never Say Never About Jessica Jones And Luke Cage Revivals

Kevin Feige has addressed the chances of Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and other heroes from Netflix’s now-defunct Marvel franchise re-entering the MCU in time. As of the last few months of 2020, the rights to these characters began to officially return to Marvel Studios following the required two-year period since the show’s cancellations elapsing. This means that the House of Ideas can start to use them again in new projects if they see fit – and Feige isn’t ruling it out.

In an interview with Deadline, Feige touches on WandaVision, Black Widow, the future of Phase 4 and more, though he is typically tight-lipped about specific details. The final question posed to the Marvel president saw him asked if there is the potential for the likes of Jessica Jones and Luke Cage to be revived on, say, Disney Plus or Hulu. Feige made clear that Marvel has a full plate at present but it’s always a possibility.

“Well, certainly you’ve seen what we announced at Comic-Con a year and half ago and on Disney Investor Day a few weeks ago, so that’s our focus,” Feige said. “But I’ve been at Marvel long enough to never say never about anything.”

This obviously doesn’t tell us much, but it’s encouraging all the same. The truth is that Feige and his team have likely had many discussions about what to do with the Defenders behind the scenes and they know exactly which ones will come back, be recast or be rested or whatever the case may be. Until Feige decides to open up a little more, then, we’ll have to just go by all the reports and rumors that have been swirling around this subject.

Just this week, a new bit of intel popped up claiming that Krysten Ritter will cameo as Jessica Jones in the upcoming She-Hulk TV series. Likewise, there’s been so much talk of Charlie Cox coming back as Daredevil in anything from Spider-Man 3 to a fourth season of his own show. The chances of more from Mike Colter’s Power Man and Finn Jones’ Iron Fist seem less assured, though. But like Feige says above, never say never.