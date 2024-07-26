‘GIRL you’re in a simulation’: Woman awakes at the airport to find herself surrounded by one type of person, and now she doesn’t know what’s real

I firmly believe airports are a sort of liminal space, a space where the clear cut lines of reality begin to blur and one world bleeds into the next, there’s just something about airports that make them feel almost separate from our own plane (pun intended) of existence.

You see all kinds of weird stuff in airports, sometimes it can be easily explained and sometimes you’re just left scratching your head. However, this weird glitch in the Matrix captured by TikTok user Britt Belnap has to be one of the weirdest examples of airport absurdity we’ve ever seen, and providing a logical explanation for it is proving to be quite the challenge.

After having a nap at Denver International Airport, Britt woke up to find everybody around her, and I do mean, literally everyone, is carrying a mobility cane and it appears they are all blind. Britt admits that she’s not sure if she’s hallucinating, but her video proves that she 100% wasn’t and that what she was seeing was real.

Why is it always Denver International?

It seems like weird stuff is always going down at Denver International, it’s long been the source of many conspiracy theories online due to the weird layout, the art, and that freaky horse statue. Some people believe it has connections to the Illuminati and the new world order, not sure how any of this connects to all the blind people suddenly spawning in around Britt, but we’re on to you DIA, one viewer even commented, “This is so Denver airport coded I never know what’s going on in there.”

What was going on?

Imagine the confusion you’d feel upon waking up in Britt’s position, personally I’d have to assume it’s a glitch in the Matrix, or maybe a Day of the Triffids type scenario, which would be even worse. Either way, it would be kind of terrifying and very confusing, at least until you’ve fully woken up.

Commenters were equally as perplexed with many asking for some sort of explanation or context, “I’m crying what’s going on.” Luckily there were other comments there that would be able to provide us with an answer, “It was for a Blind conference. I just returned from one in Orlando where there were over 3000 of us.”

Usually the simplest answer is normally the truth, in this case, while it could be a glitch in the Matrix or some weird Illuminati stuff going down at DIA, it seems likely that a conference for the blind is the most likely solution. Still, Britt’s confusion and the strangeness of the situation make for a pretty funny video.

