4 grown men turned an airport autowalk into a crew boat and it’s one of the best things I’ve ever seen

One of the best feelings in the world is being at the airport with friends, stopping off for a few drinks before your flight, and then speeding towards your gate with your mates. Having a good time and chill vibes before you jet off on holiday, that’s what it’s about. Just thinking about it has me excited.

Airports can really be a bit of a drag, though. Despite this, I’d say it’s one of the best parts of travel — if you know how to have fun. It’s a wholly unique experience and if your whole group is on the same wavelength you’ll feel like you’re on holiday before you’ve even left the country. One such squad was recorded having way too much fun on the way to their gate.

The video posted to X (formerly Twitter) shows four lads sitting down on the autowalk — you know, that conveyor belt bit that makes you feel like you’re walking at superspeed. The guys are sat as if they’re in a rowing boat, and they’re even making the synchronized motions as if they really are in a boat.

Look out, it’s The Boys in the Boat! These guys seem like a hoot, and they’ve definitely had a few bevs at the airport bar beforehand. Or maybe they’re actual athletes getting in some training before heading to the Olympics in Paris? Somehow I doubt it. I can’t tell if the audio is part of the video or edited in after, either way, those guys are synced up to the sound perfectly.

Normally you get people speeding down those autowalks, but in this case nobody seems to mind that these grown men are having a little fun. This is exactly the kind of childish fun we need more of in the world.

