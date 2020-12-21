Daredevil Miniseries Reportedly Headed To Disney Plus

At the beginning of this month, Marvel Studios finally received back the rights to Daredevil following the two-year period since Netflix cancelled the hit series elapsing. What this means is that Kevin Feige and his team can now start moving forward on reintroducing the Man Without Fear into the MCU as and how they see fit. We’ve heard various ways that they could do this, but given the studio’s growing focus on streaming content and DD’s own origins on TV, most signs are pointing to Charlie Cox suiting up again on Disney Plus.

And this is something that is being reported by Edward Lauder over at Small Screen. The outlet, which has been sharing a lot of big scoops of late, has revealed that sources are saying Marvel is developing a Daredevil limited series, likely for D+ or else the Disney-owned Hulu.

“One of the shows I’ve been told that Marvel Studios might do as a limited series is the Daredevil TV series, which is reportedly going to see Charlie Cox return as Matt Murdock. I was previously told that it was going to be a Daredevil movie. However, it’s now looking like it could actually be a limited series,” Lauder shared.

What’s more, this intel has been corroborated by Geekosity’s Mikey Sutton, who has likewise been reporting that Matt Murdock is returning to TV for months. Sutton has claimed that Feige is adamant about keeping the grit and mature style of the Netflix show in whatever form the character’s return ultimately takes. It also appears that he might be working on building up a new street-level superhero team for DD to join. Sutton says Cox’s hornhead will turn up in a future season of Moon Knight, opposite Oscar Isaac’s Marc Spector.

The good thing is that, with the rights now back in Marvel’s court, we should start to hear some official news on this topic in the not-so-distant future. In the meantime, what do you think is the best way to bring Daredevil back into the MCU? Join the conversation in the comments.