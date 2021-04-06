Charlie Cox’s Daredevil Rumored To Appear In New Echo Series

Marvel Studios weren’t kidding around when they announced ambitious plans to expand the shared superhero universe onto the small screen, and there’s now a huge amount of Disney Plus exclusives on the way over the next couple of years as the franchise continues to get bigger and bigger.

WandaVision has been and gone, we’re halfway through The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki is coming in June, with What If…?, Ms. Marvel and Hawkeye all due before the end of 2021. Moon Knight, She-Hulk and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special are expected to debut next year, too, while there are no locked in dates as of yet for Secret Invasion, Ironheart, Armor Wars or Ryan Coogler’s Wakanda series.

Daredevil Heads To Disney Plus In Season 4 Fan Poster 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

One of the lesser known heroes to be getting the spotlight is the deaf comic book character Maya Lopez, better known as Echo. Alaqua Cox has been cast in the role and will soon be seen in Hawkeye opposite Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop, but it was announced last month that a solo spinoff had entered active development with Etan and Emily Cohen set to write and executive produce.

Tipster Mikey Sutton is now reporting that Charlie Cox’s Daredevil will make an appearance in the show, although it won’t be his debut as he’s expected to turn up long before Echo premieres, which probably won’t be until 2023 at the earliest. Echo made her comic book bow in a 1999 issue of Daredevil, and the two have gone on to form a romantic relationship which Sutton intimates will carry over into the MCU, so it’s more than a little ironic that the actors who play the Marvel favorites already happen to share the same last name.