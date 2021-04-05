MCU Fans Are Freaking Out Over The New Loki Trailer

We’re only halfway through The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, but this Monday Marvel Studios dropped a thrilling new trailer for their next Disney Plus TV series that’s on its way, Loki, the much-anticipated solo show for Tom Hiddleston’s beloved God of Mischief. The character’s been a fan favorite for the past decade, so it’s no surprise that the preview has caused MCU lovers to lose it on social media, with Twitter filling up with excited reactions to the promo.

Loki is a six-part series – matching The Falcon and Winter Soldier in format – that’ll follow on from the Asgardian trickster making off with the Tesseract in the alternate timeline of Avengers: Endgame. Seeing as this major change fractured reality, Loki has been captured by the Time Variance Authority and is press-ganged into acting as the TVA’s agent, fixing breaches in time across history and working for Owen Wilson’s Mobius.

The trailer promises that Loki will be another unique TV outing for Marvel, as different from Falcon as that is from WandaVision, and fans are already loving it.

The new Loki trailer is insane 🔥 — •••• (@davec852) April 5, 2021

THE NEW LOKI TRAILER LOOKS SOOO SICK IM SO EXCITED — oliva🕊️ (@sappholi) April 5, 2021

Oh my god the trailer is AMAZING!!! I am so ready to see Loki being typical Loki again!!! And Tom🥺🥺 Tbh the timeline story sounds really good!pic.twitter.com/tdCUgCdEFH — // Sarah // (@19trumanbucky75) April 5, 2021

WE NEED ANSWERS.

GUYS THE ASGARD THRONE IN THE LOKI TRAILER OMG pic.twitter.com/1kg7HbCe51 — maya४ (@SHVXURI) April 5, 2021

Looking mean in green.

the green aesthetic of the loki trailer>>> pic.twitter.com/ppi7FCpdpL — nat (@scarletmhysa) April 5, 2021

Anyone else getting Legends of Tomorrow vibes?

That new Loki trailer looks dope, gives me Legends of Tomorrow vibes — JULIO (@JJGotNext) April 5, 2021

Or maybe picking up on The Umbrella Academy similarities?

the loki trailer is kinda giving me tua vibes i love it already — lily (@stormbrekkers) April 5, 2021

It’s going to be an interesting ride, for sure.

Loki trailer has me intrigued. For as bonkers as WandaVision was, it was all set in one place in one reality – Loki time travelling and reality hopping is going to be an interesting ride. — Graham Williams (@graham_williams) April 5, 2021

We just got a new Black Widow trailer, and now there’s this Loki one… Does that mean that more are on their way?

a black widow trailer dropped and now loki does it mean we are getting a shang chi or eternals trailer soon? i hope so — Rozmort☆tfatws spoilers (@jayusrose) April 5, 2021

Though we had to struggle through a major Marvel drought last year, the backlog of content meant we’ve had a constant stream of MCU TV series hitting Disney Plus over the past few months. However, following The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s conclusion later this April, we’ll have to endure a seven-week wait until Loki premieres on Disney Plus on June 11th. The good news is that Black Widow also arrives on July 9th, so the summer should treat us well.