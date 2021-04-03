Watch: Final Black Widow Trailer Teases Nat’s Avengers Connections

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have been waiting so long for Black Widow that by the time Natasha Romanoff’s solo outing finally hits the big screen, WandaVision will be a distant memory and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will have already drawn to a close, which is a far cry from when the beloved character was set to launch the franchise’s Phase Four with a blockbuster that’s been in the works for a decade.

The first trailer for Cate Shortland’s prequel dropped well over a year ago, and since then the MCU has undergone some serious changes. The entirety of Phase Four has been reshuffled with a couple of pics moving more than once, while the small screen expansion is well and truly underway, as several more hugely exciting Disney Plus exclusives have been announced including Secret Invasion with Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury at the forefront, and Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther spinoff Kingdom of Wakanda.

New Black Widow Photos See Natasha And Yelena Facing Down Taskmaster 1 of 4

Click to skip





MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Unfortunately, the latest promo for Black Widow may be a bit lacking in terms of brand new footage that we haven’t seen before – which, to be fair, is totally understandable – but it still serves its purpose of getting the hype train rolling once again. Not to mention it plays up those Avengers connections, with the team getting some time in the spotlight via flashbacks near the start.

Meanwhile, having been rumored for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and confirmed for Hawkeye, we know that Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova is set to become a major part of the MCU moving forward and she puts in a few appearances in this new trailer, too. All in all, it’s yet another exciting look at Black Widow and the countdown to its July 9th release is now well and truly on.