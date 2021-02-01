Black Panther: Kingdom Of Wakanda Spinoff Series Coming To Disney Plus
At this rate, there’s going to be a new series set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe premiering on a weekly basis, following the news that Black Panther director Ryan Coogler is developing a new show set in the Kingdom of Wakanda for the Mouse House’s streaming service. The filmmaker’s production company Proximity Media have signed an exclusive five-year TV deal with Disney, and the first project is going to be a huge one for fans of the long-running comic book franchise.
After all, Black Panther is the most lucrative entry in the MCU that isn’t an Avengers team-up and it’s the highest-rated project in the studio’s history on Rotten Tomatoes, not to mention the first superhero blockbuster to be nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards. Coogler will call action on the sequel in July, which faces the difficult task of expanding the mythology while still honoring the legacy of Chadwick Boseman.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
MORE FROM THE WEB
There’s no further details made available, but an episodic adventure set in Wakanda has almost unlimited potential, and based on the timeline it’ll no doubt be directly informed by the events of Black Panther II. The surface of the mythology has barely been scratched, and the possibilities are endless based only on characters we met in the first feature film who could potentially play a major role.
Lupita Nyong’o’s Nakia, Winston Duke’s M’baku, Danai Gurira’s Okoye and Daniel Kaluuya’s W’Kabi would all be more than capable of headlining their own Disney Plus show, and even excluding the two animated spinoffs and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special from the conversation, Coogler’s Wakanda project is now the eleventh small screen MCU exclusive to enter active development as Kevin Feige’s quest for world domination continues.
Source: Deadline
Comments