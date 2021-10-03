Daredevil Trends As Reboot Rumors Sweep The Internet
Ever since the rights to the former Netflix properties began reverting back to Marvel Studios, barely a week goes by without one of the Defenders being heavily linked with a re-debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Charlie Cox’s Daredevil, Jon Bernthal’s Punisher and Krysten Ritter’s Jessica Jones are always hovering in or around the forefront of the scuttlebutt, and it isn’t going to stop until we get official confirmation from either the stars or the studio.
Cox in particular has been going out of his way to categorically deny that he’s set for a cameo appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but nobody’s buying it. Since Daredevil was first canceled in November 2018 we’ve heard dozens of tales touting the actor for movies, TV shows, continuations of the Netflix mythology, and both hard and soft reboots, while recasting speculation has also reared its head more than once.
A rumor from insider Daniel Richtman made a splash on social media last night; and as you can see from the reactions below, the Daredevil hype train has once again pulled out of the station.
If you hear the same rumor often enough then there’s destined to be at least the tiniest element of truth to it, something fans will be hoping rings true in the case of Cox’s Matt Murdock. He’d be happy to do it, the people want to see it and Marvel Studios own the rights, all Daredevil really needs is a green light.