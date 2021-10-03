Daredevil Trends As Reboot Rumors Sweep The Internet

Ever since the rights to the former Netflix properties began reverting back to Marvel Studios, barely a week goes by without one of the Defenders being heavily linked with a re-debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Charlie Cox’s Daredevil, Jon Bernthal’s Punisher and Krysten Ritter’s Jessica Jones are always hovering in or around the forefront of the scuttlebutt, and it isn’t going to stop until we get official confirmation from either the stars or the studio.

Cox in particular has been going out of his way to categorically deny that he’s set for a cameo appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but nobody’s buying it. Since Daredevil was first canceled in November 2018 we’ve heard dozens of tales touting the actor for movies, TV shows, continuations of the Netflix mythology, and both hard and soft reboots, while recasting speculation has also reared its head more than once.

A rumor from insider Daniel Richtman made a splash on social media last night; and as you can see from the reactions below, the Daredevil hype train has once again pulled out of the station.

Obviously Fiege loves Daredevil as much as everyone else. #Daredevil pic.twitter.com/IFV2vx52GS — Cap ⍟ (@CapsComics) October 2, 2021

#Daredevil announced right after the release of Venom Let there be Carnage and Spiderman nwh is slowly approaching🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/Aqo5POsmfq — Aaron the Watcher (@ShangChiTheGOAT) October 2, 2021

HOLD EVERYTHING!!!! Is this real??? Is this really happening??? Please don't play with my heart internet #Daredevil pic.twitter.com/RpfkQyfhbG — Teshula 👻🎃 (@TeshyBoops) October 2, 2021

It seems #Daredevil may be returning. What I want to see is another series of the punisher. He’s probably way to violent to bring into the mcu #ThePunisher @jonnybernthal pic.twitter.com/My1zzA4FWi — Kano “🤘🎃🤘” Gray (@The__KG) October 2, 2021

Daredevil Makes His MCU Debut In New Spider-Man 3 Fan Poster 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Who would’ve thought the entire tl will be talking about the 4th season of Daredevil???

TRULY HAPPY#Daredevil pic.twitter.com/QPnvNVIaLF — Sensational (@rockybqlboa) October 2, 2021

If you hear the same rumor often enough then there’s destined to be at least the tiniest element of truth to it, something fans will be hoping rings true in the case of Cox’s Matt Murdock. He’d be happy to do it, the people want to see it and Marvel Studios own the rights, all Daredevil really needs is a green light.