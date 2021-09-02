Charlie Cox Cryptically Responds To Spider-Man: No Way Home Rumors

Fans have become so invested and determined to uncover any information about Spider-Man: No Way Home that Charlie Cox was forced to deny that he made a secret appearance in the first trailer. Only the Marvel Cinematic Universe could lead to an actor, who hasn’t suited up as a superhero since Season 3 of Daredevil wrapped in June 2018, promising that you didn’t see his forearms.

Of course, he never definitively stated that he wasn’t in the web-slinging threequel, so it’s done nothing to dampen the chatter that Matt Murdock will end up dropping by. After all, we’ve been hearing the exact same rumor dating back years, long before an official title or the multiversal aspect were even confirmed, meaning we won’t know for sure whether he’s in it or not until No Way Home comes to theaters.

Cox recently gave another, and much more illuminating, interview to promote his upcoming AMC drama series Kin, where he appeared to stumble over a few of his words when asked once more about the Spider-Man speculation.

“I’m not on social media, I don’t have the same awareness about it as probably other people do, but obviously, I hear about it. My mom will tell me about it and my wife, who’s aware of it. I see it as a massive, massive…It makes me feel very grateful that people care that much. You know I also like…It makes…I don’t. I wouldn’t want to ruin something either way. Do you know what I mean? So, it makes me a little anxious in that regard, you know, because it’s a difficult thing to talk about. You know all I would say, I guess everyone, myself included, is just gonna have to wait and see what happens.”

At this stage, everyone’s expecting Cox, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield to show up in Spider-Man: No Way Home, even if Marvel Studios and Sony have never promised anything of the sort. If it doesn’t happen there’s going to be widespread disappointment, but the MCU has always been famed for giving the people what they want in the end.