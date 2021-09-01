Charlie Cox Says That Wasn’t Him In Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer

The Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer gave way to countless fan theories, but one of the weirdest centered around a pair of forearms that appeared in one shot of the promo. A man in rolled-up shirt sleeves with his face out of frame was depicted speaking with Peter Parker as part of the investigation into Mysterio’s death. Many folks became convinced that this was Matt Murdock, thereby confirming the widespread expectation that he’ll show up as Peter’s lawyer.

However, we can now cross this theory off the list, as Charlie Cox himself has now revealed that those are definitely not his arms in the No Way Home trailer. ComicBook spoke with the British star to promote his AMC Plus series Kin and obviously the topic of this theory came up. Cox gave a response that, while short, doesn’t really leave any area for doubt.

I can promise you those are not my forearms.

This is pretty much the conclusion fans had come to anyway, as a close analysis of the trailer revealed that this still-unknown man isn’t actually a lawyer and works for the Department of Damage Control instead. But now we can say for sure that it’s not him. Obviously, this won’t do anything to stop fans from assuming he’s going to appear in the movie in some form, however, it’s important to note that Cox specifically promises that those aren’t his arms, not that he’s got nothing to do with the film overall.

All the signs are pointing to Cox having a small cameo in the threequel, exclusively in his civilian identity, so don’t expect him to suit up as the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen. That said, this is believed to be just the first step in him becoming properly integrated into the MCU. Rumors suggest he could even have a major role in the upcoming Disney Plus series, Echo.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to hit theaters on December 17th.