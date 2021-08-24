Homecoming Connection Spotted In Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer

We can all agree that the long wait for the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer was worth it as, now that it’s here, Marvel fans are analyzing every frame of its 3-minute length because it’s just so dense with hints and teases at what we can expect from the threequel. Case in point, folks have discovered a nod to Spider-Man: Homecoming hidden in the trailer that has passed most of us by.

The trailer addresses the aftermath of the shocking cliffhanger of Far From Home, with Peter Parker being interrogated over what happened to Mysterio, who has posthumously framed Spidey for his death. It appears as if Peter has been arrested by the police, but fans have noticed that the officers interviewing the webhead are wearing jackets labeled “DODC”. In other words, he’s actually been taken in by the Department of Damage Control.

#SpiderManNoWayHomeTrailer #SpiderManNoWayHome Peter wasn’t just taken in by the police, he’s being held by the DODC, or Dept of Damage Control pic.twitter.com/KGddK57ecd — Alaina║Spider-Man No Way Home (@whenin_westview) August 24, 2021

The DODC was introduced in Homecoming, which retroactively revealed that Tony Stark and S.H.I.E.L.D. had established the department to clean up the messes caused by superhero battles following the events of The Avengers. Memorably, this put Adrian Toomes out of a job, which caused him to go down a villainous path and become the Vulture. Mysterio’s attack on London clearly falls under their jurisdiction, which is why they’re the ones who’ve taken Peter into custody.

If this had all happened prior to Stark’s passing, he could’ve likely used his sway within the department to pull some strings and get his protégé out of trouble. However, this is just another instance of how life is much harder for Peter now Tony isn’t around. Having said that, later scenes in the trailer present him as a free man so it seems he’s able to clear the charges against him. Maybe thanks to the legal savvy of a certain lawyer who moonlights as a vigilante himself?

Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into cinemas on December 17th.