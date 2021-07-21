Charlie Cox Cancels Convention Appearance Amidst Spider-Man: No Way Home Reshoots

At this stage, we’ve all embraced the impending appearances of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in Spider-Man: No Way Home, even though Marvel Studios and Sony have promised us nothing of the sort, while Garfield and Tom Holland even went to great lengths to say that there’s only going to be one web-slinger in the movie.

Nobody believes them, though, so if they don’t show up there’s going to be an uproar. The same also applies to Charlie Cox’s Daredevil, who’s also been so heavily linked with a cameo that the fans are going to be verging on mutiny if we don’t see Netflix’s former Matt Murdock added to official Marvel Cinematic Universe continuity.

In an interesting and possibly not coincidental in the slightest development, Cox has canceled an appearance at the San Antonio Celebrity Fan-Fest, citing a last-minute change in his filming schedule. The only project the 38 year-old officially has on his docket is Irish TV drama Kin, which wrapped several months back.

Unfortunately, due to last-minute filming schedule changes, Charlie Cox will no longer join us for #CelebrityFanFest.

However, some online sleuths have discovered that reshoots for Spider-Man: No Way Home are scheduled for right around the time Cox was set to drop by the convention. Additionally, She-Hulk is set to wrap principal photography during the same period, and he’s been touted for the Disney Plus series as well.

Of course, there might be nothing to it, but given the onslaught of speculation and the timing, there’s every chance he could be heading back to work for Marvel. Reshoots are part and parcel of any big budget blockbuster, although it would be hilarious if the online chatter had sent the Spider-Man: No Way Home crew into a last-minute scramble to get Maguire and Garfield on board so as not to crush everyone’s hopes and dreams.