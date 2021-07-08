Charlie Cox Will Reportedly Only Appear As Matt Murdock In Spider-Man 3

Long before it was confirmed the multiverse would be the driving force behind the story, and far prior to the Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster getting an official subtitle, Charlie Cox’s Daredevil has been rumored for an appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

In fact, it was only a few months after the release of last installment Far From Home that the chatter started, with the former Netflix resident linked with a cameo as Peter Parker’s lawyer, defending him against the accusations made by Jake Gyllenhaal’s Quentin Beck and furthered by surprise returnee J.K. Simmons as Jonah Jameson.

In between now and then, we’ve heard those reports debunked and then reiterated, while Cox has since found himself right back in the thick of the conversation, allegedly shooting his scenes for the web-slinging threequel a long time ago. Insider Grace Randolph appears confident that the actor’s mainline MCU debut is imminent, but as you can see below, he’s not expected to suit up.

I can ALSO tell you that not only is #CharlieCox in #SheHulk but he’ll appear in costume as #Daredevil not just as Matt Murdock like in #SpiderManNoWayHome When you see him, you’re gonna go crazy 😍#Marvel #MCU pic.twitter.com/sQYrSQ5ERf — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) July 6, 2021

This would lend further credence to the talk he’ll only be onscreen for a brief couple of minutes, and almost certainly acting in a legal capacity should it come to fruition. So far, literally dozens upon dozens of Marvel veterans have been linked with cameos, though, and the only ones definitely confirmed so far are Jamie Foxx’s Electro and Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus.

Then again, if you hear the same thing over and over then there’s probably at least a decent amount of truth to it, but looking at the secrecy surrounding Spider-Man: No Way Home, the chances are that we won’t find out for sure until Tom Holland swings back into theaters this coming December.