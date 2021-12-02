Kingpin star leans into ‘Hawkeye’ speculation with new photo

The internet lost its mind yesterday when Hawkeye‘s third episode offered the most blatant and overt tease yet that Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin is waiting in the wings, ready to make his long-awaited return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe over three years after Daredevil was canceled by Netflix.

It’s a familiar story that we’ve been hearing for almost as long as the series has been off the air, but given the close ties between Alaqua Cox’s Echo and Wilson Fisk in the comic books, on top of a hulking figure in a suit establishing himself as the mysterious Tracksuit Mafia head known only as Uncle, it’s surely happening before the end of the six-episode run.

D’Onofrio is no stranger to either teasing or trolling in regards to his potential comeback as Kingpin, and he’s at it again after posting a selfie from Disneyland that’s very deliberate in what it shows, as you can see below.

That’s Kingpin star Vincent D’Onofrio at a Disney theme park, with the Mouse House also the owners of Hawkeye‘s Marvel Studios, which nodded towards his involvement 24 hours ago. There are also Christmas lights in the background, with Clint Barton and Kate Bishop’s New York City adventure taking place smack dab in the middle of the festive season, so he clearly knows exactly what he’s doing in stoking the flames of speculation.