Marvel fans are going nuts for the ‘Hawkeye’ villain tease
This week’s Hawkeye was an action-packed adventure that showcased Clint’s collection of trick arrows and Kate’s growing archery skills. But throughout the episode we also got teases of a huge upcoming villain reveal that has MCU fans positively vibrating with excitement.
Spoilers follow
The episode opened with a recap of Maya Lopez/Echo’s childhood, showing her gaining her combat skills and the reason why she’s so determined to get revenge on Ronin (though as yet she doesn’t know he’s Clint). During a scene at her karate dojo we saw her interacting with a mysterious and imposing figure who pinched her chin paternally.
In the present day we also saw Echo warned that her roaring rampage of vengeance is going to make “uncle” very unhappy – hinting that whoever that is they’re a powerful figure in the New York underworld. Or, to put it another way, a Kingpin.
“Uncle” is almost certainly Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, last seen in Netflix’s Daredevil back in 2018. D’Onofrio has been dropping hints that he’s interested in Hawkeye, and in the comics Fisk is Echo’s adoptive father. Here’s how these teases are going down online:
Marvel Studios finally bringing back some of the Netflix characters would be a big deal for the MCU’s future. Reports suggested that the contract between the two studios contained a two-year waiting period before Marvel could use the ‘Defenders’ characters again, and we’re now solidly beyond that.
We’ve also seen leaked images from Spider-Man: No Way Home that hint Peter Parker has retained the legal services of Matt Murdock after his identity became public. We don’t know the provenance of the pictures (now mostly scrubbed from the internet), though they don’t seem to be faked and it’d make sense for Murdock to appear in this role.
So, can we start getting hyped about Daredevil season 4 yet? Confirmation that the Man Without Fear is returning on Disney Plus would be the best Christmas present fans could hope for…
Hawkeye airs Wednesdays on Disney Plus.