Marvel fans are going nuts for the ‘Hawkeye’ villain tease

This week’s Hawkeye was an action-packed adventure that showcased Clint’s collection of trick arrows and Kate’s growing archery skills. But throughout the episode we also got teases of a huge upcoming villain reveal that has MCU fans positively vibrating with excitement.

Spoilers follow

The episode opened with a recap of Maya Lopez/Echo’s childhood, showing her gaining her combat skills and the reason why she’s so determined to get revenge on Ronin (though as yet she doesn’t know he’s Clint). During a scene at her karate dojo we saw her interacting with a mysterious and imposing figure who pinched her chin paternally.

In the present day we also saw Echo warned that her roaring rampage of vengeance is going to make “uncle” very unhappy – hinting that whoever that is they’re a powerful figure in the New York underworld. Or, to put it another way, a Kingpin.

“Uncle” is almost certainly Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, last seen in Netflix’s Daredevil back in 2018. D’Onofrio has been dropping hints that he’s interested in Hawkeye, and in the comics Fisk is Echo’s adoptive father. Here’s how these teases are going down online:

kingpin kingpin kingpin kingpin kingpin kingpin kingpin kingpin kingpin kingpin kingpin kingpin kingpin kingpin kingpin kingpin kingpin kingpin kingpin kingpin kingpin kingpin kingpin kingpin kingpin kingpin kingpin kingpin kingpin kingpin kingpin kingpin kingpin kingpin kingpin — Perry | #BLM (@wdwperry) December 1, 2021

OMG I SAW KINGPIN'SS HAND OMGG — m🧣 (@ALYXJOY) December 1, 2021

from the SLIGHTLY LOUDER FOOTSTEPS (as if it's a huge person walking), THE BLACK SUIT, the voice, you CANNOT convince me that this isn't Kingpin@MarvelStudios stop teasing us you dummy pic.twitter.com/Qq0kB3V1fB — ᱬ xia 💜🏹 is ia cuz exams :(( (@XiaraLovesWanda) December 1, 2021

only ep 3 & they already showed us kingpin pic.twitter.com/YS8JPPidEu — lexie‎ (@SEL0KI) December 1, 2021

#HawkeyeSeries #Spoilers There's no doubt in my mind that Uncle is Kingpin. But not just any version of the character. That was the voice of @vincentdonofrio laughing with young Echo in Ep 3. I am so excited that they have brought him back to do it! #HAWKEYE #HailtheKingpin pic.twitter.com/0Cyu0nUlxr — Rafael Grullon (@watchitralph) December 1, 2021

Okay this episode definitely convinced me we really are seeing the return of kingpin in this series 🥺 — angle : no way home (@angleperra) December 1, 2021

Marvel Studios finally bringing back some of the Netflix characters would be a big deal for the MCU’s future. Reports suggested that the contract between the two studios contained a two-year waiting period before Marvel could use the ‘Defenders’ characters again, and we’re now solidly beyond that.

We’ve also seen leaked images from Spider-Man: No Way Home that hint Peter Parker has retained the legal services of Matt Murdock after his identity became public. We don’t know the provenance of the pictures (now mostly scrubbed from the internet), though they don’t seem to be faked and it’d make sense for Murdock to appear in this role.

So, can we start getting hyped about Daredevil season 4 yet? Confirmation that the Man Without Fear is returning on Disney Plus would be the best Christmas present fans could hope for…

Hawkeye airs Wednesdays on Disney Plus.