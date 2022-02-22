The existence of prior Spider-Man actors in Spider-Man: No Way Home was an open entertainment secret leading up to the 2021 release of the movie, and now Tom Holland has said not all was as it seemed for Peter Parker’s posteriors.

This behind-the-scenes knowledge about a deceptive derrière came out when the actor appeared yesterday on Late Night with Seth Meyers to promote his work in Uncharted. Holland was, of course, asked about his Marvel moments and during the conversation dropped the bomb about either he, Tobey Maguire or Andrew Garfield having a fake butt in the film.

“I’ll give you a spoiler and I am not going to tell you who, but one of us has a fake ass in their suit,” Holland said. “You can figure that out for yourselves. I remember being on set like, ‘Wow! Oh, hang on a minute, nah, that’s not real.'”

This is nothing new in the world of cinema. Paul Bettany had an unreal rear when suited up as Vision in episodes of WandaVision and Tom Cruise had to deny wearing a fake butt in the movie Valkyrie. For now, all we can do is guess which of the Spider-Men it was and can only wonder if such effort propelled the movie to being one of the highest-grossing films of all time.