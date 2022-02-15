‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ finally passes ‘Avatar’ at the box office

It was almost two weeks ago that Tom Holland’s incredulous reaction to hearing Spider-Man: No Way Home was on course to pass Avatar at the domestic box office went viral, with fans waiting patiently for the Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster to pass another significant milestone.

The good news is that it’s finally happened at long last, with Holland’s third solo outing under the spandex and CGI costume having officially become the third highest-grossing movie ever released in the United States after eventually surpassing the $760,507,625 hauled in by James Cameron’s sci-fi epic thirteen years ago.

Two months after exploding out of the blocks, we can realistically say this is almost definitely going to be the last major benchmark set by the multiversal extravaganza, which blew past even the most optimistic of projections to cobble together a mind-boggling $1.8 billion globally.

Eight new 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' promo images show battles with villains 1 of 9

Click to skip















Click to zoom

That’s without the added bump that typically comes from the lucrative Chinese market, too, and when you combine that with the lingering effect the pandemic continues to have on the industry, it can’t be understated just how successful Spider-Man: No Way Home turned out to be.

The only downside is that the inevitable fourth installment will face almost unbearable pressure to hit the same heights, but we’re not foolish enough to dismiss the idea that the web-slinger’s inevitable return could accomplish a similar feat.