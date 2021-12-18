Kevin Feige confirms ‘Spider-Man 4’ is already in active development

There was absolutely no chance that Spider-Man: No Way Home would mark the end of the line for Tom Holland’s tenure as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Peter Parker, but the actor has repeatedly outlined that he’s not looking to jump straight back in to the world of comic book blockbusters.

Having played the role in six major productions in five and a half years, the star is in need of a break, so the chances are high that we shouldn’t be expecting his next standalone adventure to arrive in theaters before the end of 2023. Sony’s Amy Pascal is determined that we’re getting another trilogy, though, and her Marvel Studios counterpart Kevin Feige has confirmed the ball is already rolling behind the scenes.

Speaking to The New York Times, the architect of the MCU admitted that discussions over Spider-Man 4 are underway, this time with Sony and Marvel in a much better position in terms of their creative partnership.

“Amy and I and Disney and Sony are talking about — yes, we’re actively beginning to develop where the story heads next, which I only say outright because I don’t want fans to go through any separation trauma like what happened after Far From Home. That will not be occurring this time.”

We’ll have to let the dust settle on No Way Home first, which is poised to continue smashing box office records all around the world this weekend, but given the insatiable appetites of the fanbase, it won’t be too long before they begin clamoring to know what the future holds for Holland’s Spider-Man and the rest of the gang.