Marvel Studios exec supports another Tom Holland ‘Spider-Man’ trilogy

The small print in the contracts has never been made clear, but it’s becoming increasingly evident that the unique character-sharing agreement between Sony and Marvel Studios over Spider-Man is a constantly-evolving beast that requires a lot of back-and-forth between the two parties.

Tom Holland’s initial contract saw him signed for three Sony-backed feature films and a trio of Marvel Cinematic Universe crossovers, but things are different now. Tom Hardy shot Venom: Let There Be Carnage‘s post-credits scene on the No Way Home set, Homecoming‘s Michael Keaton returns as Adrian Toomes in Morbius, and the plan is clearly for the web-slinger to jump between two different franchises that exist in the same pocket of reality.

It’s an unprecedented situation, and while Sony producer Amy Pascal may have backtracked slightly on her confirmation that a brand new trilogy is already in the works, Marvel’s president of physical and post-production, visual effects, and animation production Victoria Alonso revealed to Variety that she’s on board with it.

“God bless Amy. I’m in! Let’s go, I’m ready to go. If Amy said three movies with Tom Holland…you know, she’s the boss.”

Once No Way Home is in the rear-view mirror, it’s only a matter of time before the next Spider-Man blockbuster is announced, and after the sticky situation in the summer of 2019 when it looked as though the deal between Marvel and Sony was about to implode, fans are thrilled to see them back on the same page.