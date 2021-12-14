Sony producer backtracks on claims of new ‘Spider-Man’ trilogy

While there had been some initial doubt over Tom Holland’s long-term future as Spider-Man, the actor outlined that his comments about not wanting to play the role once he hit 30 had been misinterpreted by the press, and he’s all set to stick around for at least a little bit longer.

However, Sony producer Amy Pascal went one step further when she blurted out that plans for another trilogy were already in the works. That didn’t come as much of a surprise when fans absolutely adore Holland’s portrayal of the character, but it sounds as though she may have spoken too soon.

When asked by Variety if another three web-slinging blockbusters were indeed in development, Pascal backtracked on her previous comments by saying “if I have my may we will”. That sounds as though Spider-Man 4, 5 and 6 haven’t yet been given the official green light, but it’s not as if it isn’t going to happen.

The iconic superhero is far and away Sony’s most valuable, lucrative and marketable asset, and 25 year-old Holland is still young enough to have plenty of gas left in the tank before he ages out of the role. Once the dust settles on No Way Home, then, we can expect announcements on Spider-Man‘s next step to arrive imminently.