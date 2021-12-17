Entertainers know they should always go out on a high — and there are few highs higher than Spider-Man: No Way Home. The third solo MCU Spidey entry is a stunning showcase for Holland’s Peter Parker, taking him to fascinating new places, and resolving many of his ongoing storylines.

But, with the film now in theaters, it seems Holland is seriously considering making it his last time in the suit. The actor recently expressed a desire to take a break from acting and has previously talked about wanting to take on smaller projects to broaden his range.

Now, in perhaps his most straightforward response yet, he’s said that it may be time for another actor to take his place as the MCU Spidey. In an interview with People, he said:

“I’ve loved every minute of it. I’ve been so grateful to Marvel and Sony for giving us the opportunity and keeping us on and allowing our characters to progress. It’s been amazing. And that’s why for me, I don’t want to say goodbye to Spider-Man – but I feel like we might be ready to say goodbye to Spider-Man. I don’t want to be responsible for holding back the next young person that comes in who deserves it just as much so.”

He went on to clarify that he doesn’t necessarily think someone else should play Peter Parker, but that the MCU should introduce one of the many other Spider-powered heroes:

“I would love to see a future of Spider-Man that’s more diverse – maybe you have a Spider-Gwen or a Spider-Woman. We’ve had three Spider-Mans in a row; we’ve all been the same. It’d be nice to see something different.”

Despite all that, I doubt we’ve seen the last of Holland in the role. No Way Home looks like it’s going to be a monster hit, and the audiences’ love for Holland is a big part of that. Plus, there are the rumors that Holland will end up as a mentor to a Young Avengers’ team, completing his arc from student to master.

Even so, it seems likely it’ll be a good few years before we see him swinging through the streets of New York City again. And hey, if this really is his swansong as Spidey, he’s saying goodbye in the best possible way.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is in theaters now.