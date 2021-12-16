Following what early reviews surely indicate is a monumental success of a Marvel movie trilogy with the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home this week, it sounds like actor Tom Holland is ready to step away from the superhero schtick for a bit. The actor possibly even has babies on the brain, as well.

Holland, whose real-life girlfriend is co-star Zendaya, didn’t specifically mention infants, we’ll admit, but he did use the phrase “starting a family” in terms of what are among his immediate future interests.

“I’ve spent the last six years being so focused on my career,” Holland said in an interview with People. “I want to take a break and focus on starting a family and figuring out what I want to do outside of this world.”

That’s not to say Holland doesn’t revel in the role, either; according to The Impossible actor, he “loved every minute of it.”

“I’ve been so grateful to Marvel and Sony for giving us the opportunity and keeping us on and allowing our characters to progress. It’s been amazing,” he said.

He added that while he “doesn’t want to say goodbye to Spider-Man,” he feels like “we might be ready to say goodbye to Spider-Man.”

“I don’t want to be responsible for holding back the next young person that comes in who deserves it just as much so,” he explained.

As for where he would like to see the franchise go in the future, Holland said he would “love to see a future of a Spider-Man that’s more diverse,” such as having a Spider-Gwen or Spider-Woman.

“We’ve had three Spider-Mans in a row; we’ve all been the same. It’d be nice to see something different.”

With the way Holland was recently spotted completely halting in his tracks on the red carpet during an interview to gaze at his stunning partner, Zendaya, making a grand entrance, it’s no wonder he has “starting a family” on his mind.

You can catch Spider-Man: No Way Home when it swings into theaters on Dec. 17. Not that you need any more convincing to buy a ticket, but you can also read our spoiler-free review right here.