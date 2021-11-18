Tom Holland reveals hilarious first meeting with Willem Dafoe on ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ set

Tom Holland has been doing a great job keeping his mouth shut when it comes to the secrets of Spider-Man: No Way Home, a far cry from when he was locked in a direct battle with Mark Ruffalo to be named as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most notorious spoiler merchant.

The franchise’s Peter Parker didn’t even say Jamie Foxx’s name out loud publicly until last week, while Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin was officially confirmed when the second full-length trailer dropped, even though it had been obvious since the first footage arrived that the big bad from Sam Raimi’s 2002 original was on his way back.

Speaking at the recent fan event via ScreenRant, Holland admitted that the levels of subterfuge were so intense when No Way Home was in production, his first interaction with Dafoe came when he walked right into him by accident.

“There was actually a funny story about when I met Willem for the first time, because obviously at that time all of the villains in the film, it was a huge secret that they were in the film, so they would walk around set with these cloaks on. And, naturally, you know, these guys are very excited to be coming back and bringing these roles back to life, but they came to set a week before they started shooting to just see what it was like, meet Jon, meet myself, hang out on set and have a good time. And I just sort of bumped into this guy in a cloak and was like, ‘Watch out, mate’. And he took his hood off and I almost, like, got really scared. I was like, ‘Oh sh*t, the Goblin’s here!’. But he was lovely he was really wonderful and a real joy to work with.

It would have been hilarious if Dafoe had gone full Green Goblin after being bumped by the Spider-Man actor, but sadly Holland doesn’t reveal if he went straight into character after being slighted by another web-slinger. Dafoe has been trending almost nonstop since the No Way Home trailer dropped, with fans making it clear they can’t wait to see him make his grand entry into the MCU and chow down on as much scenery as possible.