Spider-Man: No Way Home Fans Freaking Out Over Green Goblin First Look

Ever since Spider-Man: No Way Home was awarded an official title and multiversal synopsis, Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin was instantly named as one of the most likely returnees from the ghosts of franchises past.

The first trailer as good as confirmed it when the iconic villain’s signature cackle was heard just as a pumpkin bomb rolled onto our screens, so it’s not as though Marvel and Sony have been actively running a disinformation campaign. As you may have noticed, the first official poster recently dropped, and the first look at Norman Osborn’s alter ego has been revealed.

Admittedly, it’s hardly the hi-res image many folks were clamoring for, but as you can see from the reactions below, a grainy Green Goblin is much better than none at all.

AHHHHH GREEN GOBLIN AND HIS GLIDER, ELECTRO’S LIGHTNING, DOC OCK’S TENTACLES AND SANDMAN’S SAND pic.twitter.com/JeimYgiz8X — Luke (@qLxke_) November 8, 2021

Nah this was worth the hype!! GREEN GOBLIN BABAY!!! #SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/5becWSvBi8 — Cris Parker (@3CFilm) November 8, 2021

WTF I JUST NOTICED THAT GREEN GOBLIN IS IN THE POSTER OMGG pic.twitter.com/lp6S76HhH0 — DriiftyFilm 💯 (@driiftyfilm) November 8, 2021

Green Goblin seems to have his mask 👀 pic.twitter.com/bAQwSWy81z — MCU Spider-Man 🕸 (@SpiderMan_MCU_) November 8, 2021

Green Goblin just chilling in the back pic.twitter.com/9jygujiAzq — ajay (@AjayTheSWGuy) November 8, 2021

THEY FINALLY RELEASED IT AND GREEN GOBLIN IS IN THE BACKGROUND 😆#SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/2yifqPdmOA — TC (@TrandonCrunch) November 8, 2021

OUR FIRST LOOK AT GREEN GOBLIN!! pic.twitter.com/d6a4KIHVJT — Hassan Hamid | Eternals Era (@HassanHamid266) November 8, 2021

That’s two of the purported Sinister Six now accounted for, which we can bump up to three when you consider it was thirteen months ago that Jamie Foxx first confirmed his return to the superhero sandbox. That leaves three spots open on Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s villainous roster, which may be unveiled whenever that long-awaited second trailer finally arrives to satiate the rampant desire on the internet’s part to see some brand new footage from the reality-bending MCU epic.