Spider-Man: No Way Home Fans Freaking Out Over Green Goblin First Look
Ever since Spider-Man: No Way Home was awarded an official title and multiversal synopsis, Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin was instantly named as one of the most likely returnees from the ghosts of franchises past.
The first trailer as good as confirmed it when the iconic villain’s signature cackle was heard just as a pumpkin bomb rolled onto our screens, so it’s not as though Marvel and Sony have been actively running a disinformation campaign. As you may have noticed, the first official poster recently dropped, and the first look at Norman Osborn’s alter ego has been revealed.
Admittedly, it’s hardly the hi-res image many folks were clamoring for, but as you can see from the reactions below, a grainy Green Goblin is much better than none at all.
That’s two of the purported Sinister Six now accounted for, which we can bump up to three when you consider it was thirteen months ago that Jamie Foxx first confirmed his return to the superhero sandbox. That leaves three spots open on Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s villainous roster, which may be unveiled whenever that long-awaited second trailer finally arrives to satiate the rampant desire on the internet’s part to see some brand new footage from the reality-bending MCU epic.