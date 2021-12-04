Tom Holland reveals his brother was cut from ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

Tom Holland may be in a position where he can speak to director Jon Watts and have the ending of Spider-Man: No Way Home changed because it wasn’t working for him on a personal level, but he clearly still doesn’t have the clout to prevent his own brother’s cameo appearance being cut from the movie.

It was revealed during production that Harry Holland was set to play a very minor role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster as a low-level criminal who finds themselves easily thwarted by the web-slinging superhero. However, now that the official running time of the movie has been confirmed, the other Holland sibling won’t be part of those 150 minutes.

The actor’s appearance on The Graham Norton Show saw him admit that Harry was no longer part of the final cut, but he’ll probably find himself packaged with the deleted scenes when the home video release rolls around. So far, the 22 year-old has made three feature film appearances not including No Way Home, and two of them starred Tom.

He was Kid in the Tent in disaster drama The Impossible and Shaker Kid #1 in the Russo brothers’ Cherry, while he also played a young Prince Harry in Naomi Watts flop Diana. Being cut from one of the biggest blockbusters to release in a long time is hardly an ideal situation, especially when your brother is the star of the show, but maybe he’ll get his shot at Spider-Man glory in a future film.