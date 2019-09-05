Tom Holland Reveals A Spider-Man: Homecoming Mistake That No One Caught

Spider-Man: Homecoming is top tier MCU, with the film taking the Spidey we were introduced to in Captain America: Civil War and fleshing out his corner of the MCU very nicely. In my opinion, its New York focus, high school drama and an awesome performance by Michael Keaton as Vulture cement it as possibly my favorite live-action Spider-Man film (Into the Spider-Verse is better though).

Anyway, Tom Holland recently did an interview with GQ in which he answered fan questions. One of these was someone swooning over his sexy British accent, at which point Holland revealed he made a mistake in a scene that folks have not yet noticed.

Apparently, during a scene in Spider-Man: Homecoming, his American accent accidentally slipped, only for Spider-Man to let loose a very un-Queens “Ello mate, you all right?” By the time the film was released, the line of dialogue had been ADR’d, but Holland says once you spot it you won’t be able to see anything else.

“I don’t know why. I’m supposed to be a kid from Queens but we’ve dubbed it so you can’t hear the accent but you can probably spot the mistake. That is my challenge to you.”

Holland touched on a lot throughout the interview and it certainly won’t do his reputation for bashful charm any harm. One thing he understandably didn’t dwell on though was the Sony/Marvel Spider-Man split. With his Spidey now heading for Sony’s Universe of Marvel Characters to presumably do battle with Venom, I’d love to know what his real feelings are. But given the contractual obligations and vast amounts of money in play, I guess it’s understandable that he’s keeping relatively quiet.

One other thing he was being a bit mysterious about was his favorite soccer team, saying:

“I am a fan of a football club but I will not tell anyone what it is because I don’t want to make people angry. You can probably guess who they are if you’re a football fan, but I’ve kept that pretty secret. I don’t know why, but no one really knows.”

I know. It’s Arsenal. Tom Holland is a fan of Arsenal football club. All the scoops, right here.