Tom Holland reveals ‘Spider-Man’ producers got in trouble with his mom

Tom Holland has become a regular fixture on our screens as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man, with No Way Home marking his sixth outing as Peter Parker since he made his debut in May 2016’s Captain America: Civil War, and technically seven if you include the post-credits scene of Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

With that in mind, it’s easy to forget that the actor was just a kid himself when he first landed the role, and his maiden appearance as Peter Parker in Civil War hit theaters just a month shy of his 20th birthday, making him the only person to have played the high school student and superhero while still a teenager.

As a result, Holland revealed a hilarious story during an interview with Jeremy Lynch, where he admitted that his mother’s concerns for his health and well-being saw her unleash both barrels on the producers of Homecoming.

“On the first film, I remember we did a sequence on the Washington Monument and I had to climb up and down it for like weeks on end. And basically, I didn’t go to the toilet for like 11 hours or something, and I was desperate. When you wear the harness under the suit – obviously you can’t put it over the top because you’ll see it, and because the suit is so tight you have to cinch the harness up from the get-go – it means going to the bathroom is a mission. I remember, I called my mom up, and I was like, ‘I’ve had a really hard day, I need to go to the toilet. I haven’t been to the toilet for 11 hours’. Two or three days later, the producers took me aside, and they were like, ‘How are your kidneys? Your mum’s called us and told us to give you adequate toilet breaks’. Now I’m like, ‘I’m doing a sh*t! Leave me alone!’.”

The debate and discourse over the functionality of superhero costumes in regards to visiting the bathroom continues to be a hot topic of conversation, but it would at least have been a fairly simple task in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame when Holland’s Spidey suit was a largely CGI creation, with the grey motion capture leotard a lot easier to get in and out of than skintight spandex.