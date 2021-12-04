Fans may never get to see Superman and Spider-Man together on the big screen as part of the MCU/DCEU mega-crossover event fans crave. However, there is hope yet that they’ll one day converge to go toe-to-toe in one of tabletop gaming’s most iconic titles.

Or, at least, the actors who play them will.

Henry Cavill and Tom Holland recently guested on The Graham Norton Show and, during the appearance, the former was probed on his love of the tabletop game Warhammer 40,000. Noting that the Justice League star has “more hobbies than the average man,” Norton asked Cavill if he painted his 40k miniatures.

His answer undoubtedly prompted geeks everywhere to swell with pride.

“You have to paint them, but it’s just how much effort you put into them, ” Cavill explained. “There’s the painting/modeling side of the hobby and then there’s the gaming side of the hobby.”

Norton proceeded to ask what happens next, to which Cavill responded in the most basic way possible: “You put them together in little armies and you fight against someone else’s army.”

Although this drew laughter from the chat host and his studio audience, Holland was clearly intrigued by the whole thing.

“Can I come over and play?” Holland asked, eagerly. “It sounds amazing!”

Henry Cavill talking Warhammer is getting Spider-Man excited! This is the cross over we need 😂😁 pic.twitter.com/LeQKRaAbkE — Chapter Master Valrak (@CMValrak) December 4, 2021

Holland’s latest Spidey flick, Spider-Man: No Way Home, is set to hit theaters on December 17. Cavill, meanwhile, stars in season two of The Witcher, which will drop on Netflix on the same day.