Tom Holland Rumored To Cameo In Sony’s Spider-Woman Movie

Last August, it was announced that Booksmart director Olivia Wilde had been hired by Sony to helm a female-centric Spider-Verse movie. Though it hasn’t been 100% confirmed as yet, it’s widely thought that this film must be based around Jessica Drew AKA Spider-Woman, a character with a lot of ties to the mainstream Marvel universe – including the Avengers – in the comics. And sure enough, a new report is claiming that fans should expect some major MCU connections in her first solo film.

Geekosity is reporting that the recent Sony/Disney streaming deal, which will allow the Spider-Man franchise to eventually land on Disney Plus, became a reality thanks to the two studios already working together to get Spider-Woman in the MCU. There are allegedly plans for the heroine to eventually join the Avengers roster, but in the short-term, Wilde’s movie could immediately establish which universe it takes place in by featuring Tom Holland’s Peter Parker in a cameo, which is something both Sony and Marvel want to happen, apparently.

Though we’ve yet to see it thanks to endless delays, it’s believed that Holland will likewise be appearing in Morbius, which will definitely feature Michael Keaton’s Vulture and probably J.K. Simmons’ J. Jonah Jameson. Sony’s Spider-Verse and the MCU are intertwining, then, so it doesn’t seem far-fetched for Holland to cross over again for a small role in Spider-Woman. It’s fitting for the characters, too, as though Jessica has managed to get out from under his shadow, she was initially created due to Peter’s popularity.

It’s unclear what stage Wilde’s project is at right now, but last December it was claimed that she already had her Spider-Woman in mind – Legion’s Aubrey Plaza. Recently, fans wondered if Emilia Clarke had been cast in the role for Disney Plus’ Secret Invasion, but intel is instead pointing to the Game of Thrones star portraying Abigail Brand. Likewise, Geekosity is unable to clarify whether Jessica will be in Secret Invasion or not at this time.

While we wait for Spider-Woman to swing onto our screens, Tom Holland will return to the MCU in Spider-Man: No Way Home this December.