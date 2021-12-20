Tom Holland says he could produce future ‘Spider-Man’ movies with a new star

Even though the actor sought to cast at least a modicum of doubt on his long-term future as the iconic superhero, we know that Tom Holland is going to be back for at least one more Spider-Man blockbuster, and an entire trilogy if Sony producer Amy Pascal gets her way, which she most likely will.

After the jaw-dropping success of No Way Home, the next big screen outing for the web-slinger is going to come bearing the weight of massive expectations, even though we’re 99% sure at this stage it isn’t going to be a generational epic that ambitiously straddles almost 20 years of the character’s legacy.

However, during a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Holland admitted that whenever his replacement is ready to suit up and report for duty, he could potentially remain on board the Spider-Man series as a producer.

“In all honesty, I don’t know the answer to [my Spider-Man future]. There have been conversations about the future of Spider-Man. Whether it will be with me, I’m not too sure yet. Maybe I’ll be a producer or something, I don’t know. But I do know that I love this character and I would be sad to say goodbye, but I have achieved basically everything I wanted to achieve as this character.”

Not many onscreen talents are credited on the producorial side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Scarlett Johansson’s recent executive producer listing on Black Widow one of just a few outliers, but it would make sense in the future for Holland to offer his expertise on what comes next for the Spider-Man brand, especially when canon would indicate that it’d be a continuation of his tale, as opposed to yet another reboot.