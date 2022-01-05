Tom Holland says he wouldn’t change a thing about ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

Based on the rapturous reception afforded to Spider-Man: No Way Home by audiences and critics, there isn’t a great deal people would change about the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s latest installment.

That Best Picture nomination might feel like a long shot, but it’s hard to envision many ways in which director Jon Watts and his team could have improved the movie. It would have been much easier to mess it up given the sheer number of moving parts required to pull it off, but No Way Home‘s leading man has revealed he wouldn’t change a thing about it.

Speaking in an interview with Marvel, Tom Holland could barely contain himself when describing how much his latest outing as the friendly neighborhood superhero meant to him on a personal and professional level.

“Honestly, being Spider-Man has changed my life. It’s been incredible. The roller coaster from the moment I got on to the moment we’ve got off has just been absolutely amazing. This film really is a celebration of three generations of cinema. I was delighted to kind of be at the helm and be the captain of the ship, which was awesome. It’s been incredible. It’s honestly been the best thing that’s ever happened to me.”

Of course, Holland previously revealed that he spoke to Watts and the writers about having the ending of No Way Home altered because he didn’t think it was working, and we can say with a great deal of assuredness that the young actor made the right call.

The third act manages to tie everything up about as neatly as we should have expected from a 150-minute Marvel epic that features three Spideys, five villains, the end of a three-film arc, and even a hint of setup for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, so it was a job well done.