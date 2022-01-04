Film Twitter doesn’t think ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ deserves a Best Picture nod

Very few crowd-pleasing blockbusters have ever been nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards, and the number to have gone home with what’s viewed as the most prestigious prize in the industry is even smaller.

Even if we go back over 45 years the pickings are very slim indeed, with The Towering Inferno, Jaws, Star Wars: A New Hope, Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Titanic, The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, Avatar, Inception, and Black Panther comprising almost the entirety of the field.

And no, we’re not counting Joker because it was a mid budget R-rated psychological thriller, even if it did earn in excess of a billion dollars.

However, Sony have officially launched the campaign to see Spider-Man: No Way Home make the shortlist, and as you can imagine, Film Twitter has thoughts.

Yes, but I don't think we live in that world anymore, and I'd rather have NO WAY HOME win Best Popular Film than be nominated for Best Picture. — Noah Gittell (@noahgittell) January 4, 2022

i do not mean this in a pretentious way. i like the other two holland movies and all the tobeys, but how the fuck are people seriously talking about no way home for best picture. it is objectively the worst of the holland trilogy, 30 good minutes and the rest is boring — leninslawyer (@leninslawyer) January 4, 2022

no way home is a great movie but i am no movie aficionado and even i think overall best picture is. eh?

if anything i think willem dafoe deserves one of the acting awards



can you tell i haven't seen many movies that released within the last year — diddy (@WavePrism_) January 4, 2022

The best picture talk for No Way Home is silly and treating these movies as anything more than silly fun movies is childish. — Herodotus (@btmlineman) January 4, 2022

It would be utterly wild if this movie gets the Best Picture nod (and it might!) when The Dark Knight, which for all its flaws is roughly 10 times the movie No Way Home is, didn't — AK Lingus (@aklingus) January 4, 2022

Y’all I like no way home as much as the next person but best picture at the Oscar’s? Really? — R (@spartan131709) January 4, 2022

I love Spider-Man. I thought No Way Home was a great entry to the catalogue, and quite possibly the best live-action Spidey movie yet. Best Picture, though? Not even close. https://t.co/d86ynae9X0 — Wrrrtika? (@Wrrrtika) January 4, 2022

Is the 27th installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe a phenomenal technical achievement that delivers fan service on an unimaginable scale? It certainly is, but that doesn’t mean it’s necessarily Best Picture material.

When the Academy expanded the number of eligible films from five to ten, it was even dubbed ‘The Dark Knight rule’ after Christopher Nolan’s modern classic was shockingly omitted from consideration, but blockbusters have still remained largely shut out since then.

It’s going to be a hot topic of debate until the nominees are officially announced on February 8, with plenty of hot takes no doubt still to come.