Sony officially launches Oscars campaign for ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

The discourse surrounding the merits of superhero cinema is always bubbling just below the surface of the pop culture conversation, ready to ignite whenever a high-profile industry figure opens their mouth.

Plenty of acclaimed filmmakers have blasted the genre in a very public forum, while Marvel Cinematic Universe architect Kevin Feige maintains that there’s a bias towards comic book adaptations from the major awards bodies, even though Black Panther became the first such title in history to land a Best Picture nomination at the Academy Awards.

Undeterred, Sony are mounting a serious push to have Spider-Man: No Way Home positioned as a contender, with the campaign now underway. As you can see from the images below, promotional ‘For Your Consideration’ posters are now being circulated in an attempt to drum up support.

Well, Sony and Marvel are in fact going for it. (C/O @Calunga_Mr) pic.twitter.com/ETdA73vrDx — Will Mavity (@mavericksmovies) January 3, 2022

Is Spider-Man: No Way Home really worthy of a Best Picture nod, or any sort of acting recognition for that matter? Well, that’s a loaded question that can easily send social media into a state of chaos. That being said, from a purely cynical and skeptical point of view, showering the biggest hit of the pandemic in glory would be one way for the Oscars to draw in the coveted younger demographic to prevent the annual ratings drop.