Tom Holland says he’s open to hosting the Oscars

The Academy Awards haven’t had a host since Jimmy Kimmel fronted the ceremony back-to-back in 2017 and 2018, but you could launch an interesting debate if you asked any Oscars aficionado to name the last year the glitzy gala had a memorable one.

It definitely wasn’t Anne Hathaway and James Franco, that much is for sure, but the rest of the recent field tends to divide opinion. Hugh Jackman, Neil Patrick Harris, Seth MacFarlane, Ellen DeGeneres and Chris Rock have all taken a stab at it, but there’s been a groundswell of support online behind the idea of Hollywood’s latest power couple Tom Holland and Zendaya getting the nod.

Not only are they two supremely talented and popular young stars, but Holland’s background in singing, dancing and gymnastics would surely promise an entertainment extravaganza, one that would draw in the key younger audience that’s been abandoning the telecast in their droves for years.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s leading man didn’t hold back when he was asked if he’d ever consider the opportunity were it to come his way.

“Maybe in the future but in all honesty I’m just too busy right now… I wanted to quickly backtrack on what I said… ‘Of course I would host the fucking Oscars!’.”

Now that Holland has put it out there in the open, we can expect the Twitter buzz to continue gathering steam, especially when next year’s Oscars hasn’t yet confirmed whether it’s bringing in a host or sticking to the format that’s delivered pretty ropey broadcasts across the last three years.