Tom Holland Says Spider-Man: No Way Home Is The End Of A Franchise

Look, we all know that Spider-Man: No Way Home isn’t going to be Tom Holland’s last time suiting up as the Web-Slinger. His contract may expire when his third standalone movie is released in December, but he’s already admitted that he’d love to stick around if Marvel is happy to keep him. And they will be.

However, that doesn’t mean the leading man or the rest of the returning cast and crew can allow complacency to set in, especially when the multiverse is in play. The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s solo franchises almost always operate as three-film arcs, so No Way Home is more ‘see you later’ than ‘goodbye’.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Holland admitted that he’s still treating No Way Home as the end of a franchise, so we can expect the credits to roll on a satisfying narrative journey that began with Homecoming and carried through Far From Home.

“We were all treating it as the end of a franchise, let’s say. I think if we were lucky enough to dive into these characters again, you’d be seeing a very different version. It would no longer be the Homecoming trilogy. We would give it some time and try to build something different and tonally change the films. Whether that happens or not, I don’t know. But we were definitely treating it like it was coming to an end, and it felt like it.”

New Spider-Man: No Way Home Photos Reveal Doctor Strange And A Terrified MJ 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Spider-Man 4, 5, 6 etc. are virtually foregone conclusions, without even mentioning the serious moves being made over at Sony regarding their shared universe, but Holland will be looking to send audiences home as happy as possible with the journey they’ve been on across his trilogy by the time No Way Home draws to a close.