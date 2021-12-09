Tom Holland says Timothée Chalamet would be a good ‘Spider-Man’ villain

The parallels between Tom Holland and Timothée Chalamet are there for all to see, with the two 25 year-old actors having experienced major success within the space of a few short years, and there’s even a shared Spider-Man connection between the two.

Chalamet was one of the final six contenders in the running for Captain America: Civil War before Holland was ultimately cast as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Peter Parker, while the Dune star won the title role in Warner Bros. reboot Wonka ahead of his counterpart, who was other front-runner for the part.

Throw in their mutual admiration of Zendaya, who co-stars with each of them in a major blockbuster franchise, and the coincidences begin to stack up. In an interview with the Associated Press, the Spider-Man: No Way Home cast were asked if they could see Chalamet joining them in the future, with Holland admitting that he’d make a good villain.

“I think it would be good to bring him in as a FOS (“Friend of Spider-Man), and then he kind of becomes bad. He could be a villain. He would be a good villain.”

Having been explicitly warned by one of his acting idols never to sign on for a superhero movie, it’s probably a long shot to imagine Chalamet boarding the next Spider-Man trilogy. Dune and Wonka will scratch his blockbuster itch for now, though, even if he’d be a more than worthy addition to the web-slinging saga as either an ally or enemy.