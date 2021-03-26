Tom Holland Shows Off His Ripped Physique In New Spider-Man: No Way Home Set Pic

Tom Holland has revealed just how ripped he’s got to play the wall-crawler once again for Spider-Man: No Way Home with a new photo. The British star took to Instagram today to mark his last day of training with his personal trainer Duffy Gaver for the movie and he shared a rare peek at what sort of shape we can expect Peter Parker to be in under his underoos in the upcoming threequel.

Holland posted the image, which sees him posing shirtless next to Gaver, on his Instagram story along with the following caption: “I never post sh*t like this but it’s our last day so f*ck it. Thank you @DuffyGaver for making everything about this job better. Love you pal. Last session No. 72.”

Gaver is a respected and trusted trainer in the industry and has worked with many Marvel stars before, including Scarlett Johansson and two out of three of the MCU Chrises, Hemsworth and Pratt. And it looks like he’s been training Holland pretty hard this time around as, going by this pic, this might be the most ripped the actor has been when portraying the web-slinger. Maybe that shouldn’t be all that surprising, though, when the character is about to face his greatest challenge yet.

Indeed, not only is Peter Parker a wanted fugitive after having his secret identity outed and framed for Mysterio’s death in Far From Home, but he’s also set to face off against multiple villains from the franchise’s past. So far, we know that Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx are back as Doctor Octopus and Electro, but we’re still waiting on confirmation that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are returning, even if Holland has denied that claims that they are.

Tom Holland says this is his last day of training in his post, and as that indicates, production on Spider-Man: No Way Home is winding down and expected to wrap up by the end of the month. It’s currently on target to hit theaters this December 17th.