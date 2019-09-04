Tom Holland Says His Spider-Man Is More Interesting Than Tobey Maguire’s

As popular as Tom Holland’s version is, there’s always been a vocal subset of fans who criticize his Spider-Man for being too young and not enough of his own hero unlike previous big screen portrayals of the wall-crawler. But Holland’s now hit back at the haters by claiming that he thinks this is what makes his Peter Parker more interesting.

The British star answered fans’ questions on Twitter in a new video for GQ. Among other things, one person asked why Holland’s Parker was more naive in comparison to Tobey Maguire’s take, specifically. Here’s how the actor fired back:

“Because it makes me more interesting, I guess. It gives me more room to grow. If you start out a badass, there’s nowhere to go. I don’t know.”

First of all, this isn’t Holland saying he doesn’t think Maguire’s version is interesting. He’s a lifelong fan of Spidey and has said on many occasions how he grew up loving the Sam Raimi trilogy. He’s even advocated for Maguire dropping by to play his Uncle Ben in flashbacks. However, it’s clear he feels strongly that he wants his Peter Parker to have a very transformative arc across his movies.

And, if he had his way, Holland would definitely stick around to see the web-slinger go from boy to man. The actor’s revealed before that he never wants to give up the part and would be happy to do many more films as the character. Both Maguire and Andrew Garfield were forced to move on after only a handful, but Holland might just get the chance to do several trilogies. After all, though the Sony/Disney split is taking him out of the MCU, the actor’s still very much attached to the franchise for Spider-Man 3 and beyond.