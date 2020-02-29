Tom Holland Thinks He Knows More About Harry Potter Than J.K. Rowling

We can safely bet on the fact that there’s an estimable number of people out there who know everything there possibly is to know about Harry Potter, but it seems that Tom Holland has no problem taking them all on.

As with any fantasy series, J.K. Rowling’s franchise has its own mythos and lore to drown fans in a rich and inescapable fictional world. As if that weren’t enough, the writer continues to provide more content and material to further establish the Potterverse in the form of spinoff novels and even random musings on her Twitter feed. The thing is, her’s are considered canon even if it takes a while for fans to come on board with some of the more controversial announcements.

Nevertheless, J.K. Rowling remains the one and only authority on all things Harry Potter, unless Tom Holland has anything to say about it, that is. The Spider-Man: Far From Home star recently sat down with BBC Radio 1 and claimed that he may know more about the franchise than the creator does.

In his own words:

“Tomorrow morning is the Harry Potter Pub Quiz at my local, and I would smash that quiz. I think I know more about ‘Harry Potter’ than JK Rowling, I’m like obsessed with Harry Potter. Growing up as a kid, it was my favorite thing ever.”

Of course, given Holland’s age, this kind of devotion and fanboyism is not surprising at all. In fact, the adventures in Rowling’s wizarding world may just have been his first major experience of discovering the joy of loving a fictional world.

It’s an undeniable fact that this current generation of obsessive fans will stop at nothing to prove that they’ve mastered every aspect of a franchise, and we’d be lying if we said the idea of Spider-Man himself going up against devoted Harry Potter fans doesn’t excite the living geek out of us.