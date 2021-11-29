Amid all the excitement for Spider-Man: No Way Home, Marvel fans have been getting a little antsy about Tom Holland’s future as the wall-crawler. Traditionally, the actor has been keen to stress that he’s committed to the character for the long haul, but in the run-up to his third solo film as Peter Parker, Holland has indicated that he might be thinking of putting away his web-shooters for good. Thankfully, just a few short weeks ahead of No Way Home‘s release, we’ve been promised that Holland will be back at least one more time.

While speaking with Fandango about the incoming film, Sony producer Amy Pascal voluntarily offered the info that Sony is 100% going to continue its partnership with Marvel Studios when it comes to Spider-Man, with work on a fourth movie starring Tom Holland already in development. Whatever form this project takes, however, it will be a separate entity from the Home trilogy. As Pascal explained:

“This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel – [this is not] the last Spider-Man movie. We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel, it just isn’t part of… we’re thinking of this as three films, and now we’re going to go onto the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies.”

This is definitely reason for excitement for fans. As well as confirming that Holland is coming back for what we might call Spider-Man 4, Pascal also heavily implies that he’s signed a deal to return for an additional two movies to form a second trilogy for his friendly neighborhood hero. Having not seen No Way Home yet, it’s difficult to guess what the shape of this trilogy might be, but we can likely assume it would follow Peter through his college years.

Pascal’s comments come as a welcome update following Holland’s own less committed words about his future. The Avengers: Endgame star recently made headlines by telling GQ that he doesn’t want to still be part of the Marvel universe when he’s over 30. Well, he’s 25 now, so Sony/Marvel might want to get a move on with this new trilogy.

Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theaters on Dec. 17.