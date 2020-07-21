Home / movies

Tom Holland Trends On Twitter After Fans Say He Fathered Nicki Minaj’s Child

20 hours ago
The internet works in mysterious ways, and here’s just one of them. Recently, Tom Holland started trending on Twitter after fans of the actor began claiming that he’s the father of singer-songwriter Nicki Minaj’s unborn baby. The rumor is, unsurprisingly, little more than a hoax that grew out of a 2019 meme.

According to Capital FM, the notion that Holland is the father of Minaj’s child comes from a meme which spread around the internet last year, falsely stating that the actor is caught up in a love triangle between himself, Minaj and a YouTuber by the name of James Charles. Holland, who’s currently 24-years-old, certainly does not seem a likely match for the 37-year-old Minaj. Even so, stranger matches have been made in the history of Hollywood.

Minaj announced that she was pregnant with her first child through an Instagram post and the father of said child is Kenneth Petty, who married the singer in 2019. Still, that hasn’t stopped folks from having a bit of fun with, and expressing some confusion about, the whole mix-up online, as seen below:

As for Holland himself, the actor was last reported to be linked to actress Nadia Parkes. Although little about their relationship is known, it’s safe to assume that Holland – whose character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe very much acts like the adopted son of Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man – is not planning on becoming a father just yet.

Tom Holland first made a name for himself starring as the MCU’s iteration of Peter Parker, a role which he’s taken on in films like Captain America: Civil WarSpider-Man: HomecomingAvengers: Infinity War and Spider-Man: Far From Home. Recently, he’s also been making headlines for his upcoming parts in the crime drama Cherry as well as the live-action adaptation of the Uncharted video games. And now, for supposedly fathering Nicki Minaj’s child.

Like we said above, the internet works in mysterious ways.

