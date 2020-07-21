Tom Holland Trends On Twitter After Fans Say He Fathered Nicki Minaj’s Child

The internet works in mysterious ways, and here’s just one of them. Recently, Tom Holland started trending on Twitter after fans of the actor began claiming that he’s the father of singer-songwriter Nicki Minaj’s unborn baby. The rumor is, unsurprisingly, little more than a hoax that grew out of a 2019 meme.

According to Capital FM, the notion that Holland is the father of Minaj’s child comes from a meme which spread around the internet last year, falsely stating that the actor is caught up in a love triangle between himself, Minaj and a YouTuber by the name of James Charles. Holland, who’s currently 24-years-old, certainly does not seem a likely match for the 37-year-old Minaj. Even so, stranger matches have been made in the history of Hollywood.

Minaj announced that she was pregnant with her first child through an Instagram post and the father of said child is Kenneth Petty, who married the singer in 2019. Still, that hasn’t stopped folks from having a bit of fun with, and expressing some confusion about, the whole mix-up online, as seen below:

wait so tom holland and nicki minaj are having a kid together or did i read that wrong 👁👄👁 — Lluvia 🌧 (@stfulluvia) July 21, 2020

Who would believe Tom Holland would get with nicki Minaj? — BoredBoi (@BoredBoi_27) July 21, 2020

Please please please please tell me rumours about Tom Holland dated Nicki Minaj is just a joke PLEASEEEE😭😭😭 — 👻 (@ailur0phile_5) July 21, 2020

YO SO IS TOM HOLLAND THE FATHER OF NICKI MINAJ'S BABY OR WHAT LMAO I'M SO LOSTTTTT — sK (@snurpsK) July 21, 2020

WAIT PEOPLE ARE ACTUALLY TAKING THE TOM HOLLAND AND NICKI MINAJ STUFF SERIOUSLY LMAOOOOOOOOO IM FUCKING CRYING — Alyssa ✨🌸🌙 又 (@TheNarwhalicorn) July 21, 2020

guys, what do you think tom holland and nicki minaj’s baby is gonna be named!?!? pic.twitter.com/0s3p7BO9pe — chloe mikaela (@iamchloemikaela) July 21, 2020

For a second there I really thought Tom Holland was the father of Nicki Minaj’s baby…#TomHolland #NickiMinaj pic.twitter.com/t3crfYgdHr — StormySkyz (@TheStormySkyz) July 21, 2020

Tom Holland really got his seeds into Nicki Minaj

My man pic.twitter.com/9YG6Vm6SNY — سعيد خان (@KhanSa33d) July 21, 2020

I almost believed that Tom Holland was the father of Nicki Minaj’s baby. Y’all crazy people on Twitter, we’re really bored huh🤣 — 레아 (@crazZZylei21) July 21, 2020

also Tom Holland is gorgeous and I can’t wait to see him be a father to baby Minaj 🥺 pic.twitter.com/MDXbobW4fm — 🍒dillon (@dillxnz) July 21, 2020

i genuinely can’t tell if tom holland nicki minaj are a thing bc its so confusing at this point akdjskfhs — 𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐫𝐢 | 𝐚𝐜𝐚𝐛 + 𝐛𝐥𝐦 (@starkissedbxby) July 21, 2020

NOT MY IRL HAVING A BREAKDOWN CAUSE OF TOM HOLLAND AND NICKI MINAJ PLEASEEEEEEE IM LAUGHING SO HARDJDHDHDHSSHS — skye⁷ (@HELVETEMYG) July 21, 2020

My sister really just told me Nicki Minaj is having a baby “with some white guy” When I asked her who homegirl really said TOM HOLLAND 😂😭 — 🅅🄴🅁🄾 (@ver0ncaz) July 21, 2020

TOM HOLLAND IS NIKKI MINAJ’S BABY DADDY???!!??!!! — kris (@dinosgyu) July 21, 2020

Wait wtf why did no one tell me that Nicki Minaj is pregnant and that Tom Holland is the father wtf. — idk (@cemetery_drive0) July 21, 2020

Wait what,,,,, nicki minaj is pregnant and tom holland is the father? — 𝕙𝕒𝕟𝕟𝕒 REST (ill be back) (@fIowershoto) July 21, 2020

As for Holland himself, the actor was last reported to be linked to actress Nadia Parkes. Although little about their relationship is known, it’s safe to assume that Holland – whose character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe very much acts like the adopted son of Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man – is not planning on becoming a father just yet.

Tom Holland first made a name for himself starring as the MCU’s iteration of Peter Parker, a role which he’s taken on in films like Captain America: Civil War, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Avengers: Infinity War and Spider-Man: Far From Home. Recently, he’s also been making headlines for his upcoming parts in the crime drama Cherry as well as the live-action adaptation of the Uncharted video games. And now, for supposedly fathering Nicki Minaj’s child.

Like we said above, the internet works in mysterious ways.