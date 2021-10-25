Tom Holland Trolls Mark Ruffalo Over MCU Spoilers

Secret Invasion star Kingsley Ben-Adir recently revealed that when you join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, part of the crash course in becoming part of the world’s biggest franchise requires training to prevent spoilers being given away with reckless abandon.

Kevin Smith also detailed the studio’s secret police who deliberately disseminate disinformation, and you can imagine that Tom Holland and Mark Ruffalo have caused more than a few headaches over the years. The pair have accidentally given some major surprises away well ahead of time when they weren’t supposed to, but it admittedly hasn’t happened for a while.

Holland has become something of an expert dodging questions surrounding Spider-Man: No Way Home, pretending he doesn’t know what anybody’s talking about when they ask him about multiverses, secret cameos, Tobey Maguire or Andrew Garfield.

In a new interview with Empire Magazine, the 25 year-old even trolled Ruffalo about his lack of awareness for keeping his mouth shut, but it was all in jest.

“I don’t know. I’m always in the dark. If they are, no-one’s told me. Where’s Mark ‘I’ll Tell You Everything’ Ruffalo when you need him, eh?”

Spider-Man: No Way Home finally comes to theaters on December 17, and if Holland can keep make it until then without living up to his reputation as a spoiler merchant, then it’s a job well done.