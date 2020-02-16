Tom Holland Says Uncharted Movie Has One Of The Best Scripts He’s Ever Read

A few of us here at We Got This Covered have a rule we abide by when it comes to movies based on video games: don’t get excited until the cameras start rolling. There’s a good reason for this, too. After all, it’s not hard to think of a few big screen adaptations that were officially greenlit by a studio, only to get stuck in development hell for years, if not decades (see: Bioshock and Metal Gear Solid).

To be fair, things have gotten better over the last little while. Both Sonic the Hedgehog and Detective Pikachu had fairly normal production cycles and generally speaking, critics and fans took a liking to both films. One movie we’re holding out for though is the silver screen version of Naughty Dog’s Uncharted, but considering we’ve been reporting on it for a few months shy of a decade now, it’s probably a good idea to not get too invested.

That being said, it’s still officially in development, and it turns out Tom Holland (who’s set to play fortune hunter Nathan Drake) has a lot of confidence in the film’s script.

As CinemaBlend reports, Holland recently talked to IGN and revealed that he had the chance to sit down with the latest draft of the script. Turns out, it’s one of the best he’s had the opportunity to dig into.

“I read the newest draft of the script on the way over here and it’s one of the best scripts I’ve ever read. It really, really jumps off the page.”

All of this sounds good to us, but it’s important not to get over-invested. Even though there are a few actors attached, the film has no director, with Bumblebee‘s Travis Knight having departed from the project late last year. Still, it’s on Sony’s 2021 release schedule, so we’ll be sure to keep you updated on any news or announcements that we catch wind of. Watch this space.