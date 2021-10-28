Tom Holland Weighs In On New Empire Magazine Spider-Man Images

Tom Holland, who will once again play Peter Parker in the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home took to Instagram to weigh in on one of the new photos from the film that appear in the latest issue of Empire Magazine.



Holland shared the photo with the caption: “Absolutely no cgi in this picture. Method acting at its finest.” The post is available to view below.

The caption in the post contradicts an earlier statement from Holland where he claimed the arms of Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock were “all imaginary and cgi” as opposed to the puppetry used to bring the mechanical arms to life in the 2004 film Spider-Man 2. Holland’s new post may be an indication that the effects in the new film may be a mix of both practical and cgi effects, or Holland may simply be joking. Without further detail or until the film’s release, it’s difficult to know for sure.



Either way, No Way Home is shaping up to be the biggest Spider-Man film to date with the potential for multiple Spider-Men and villains from across the three different iterations of the franchise to return to the big screen thanks to the advent of the multiverse, which is already shaking up the Marvel Cinematic Universe.



Jamie Foxx and Rhys Ifans are already confirmed to reprise their roles as the villains Electro and Lizard as many fans speculate Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will also appear in the film.



In addition to Holland and Molina, No Way Home will star Zendaya, Jon Favreau, Benedict Cumberbatch, and J.K. Simmons with the film set to make its debut on December 17.