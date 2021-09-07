Tom Holland Will Reportedly Fight A Cult Favorite Spider-Man Villain

Tom Holland’s unique dual contract with a pair of rival studios expires after the release of December’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, but a combination of the actor saying he’ll play the role for as long as he’s wanted and Sony renaming their entire franchise to Sony’s Spider-Man Universe would outline that the star isn’t going anywhere.

No Way Home not only brings Holland’s solo trilogy to a close, but looks to have a seismic impact on the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase Four as a whole. Each of Peter Parker’s standalone adventures have arrived two years after the last one, but looking at the jam-packed respective slates Marvel and Sony have ahead of them, it’s not a guarantee that the inevitable Spider-Man 4 will hit the big screen in 2023.

However, we have heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Ben Kingsley would be returning for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings long before it was confirmed – that Peter Parker could be finding himself up against a cult favorite comic book villain, one who might even be teased or make his first appearance in No Way Home.

Set photos confirmed that F.E.A.S.T. will be involved in the threequel, and the organization’s founder Martin Li also happens to lead a double life as the criminal underworld’s Mister Negative. Not every Spider-Man movie villain has to be well-known among general audiences, and up until No Way Home the MCU was keen to feature bad guys that had never been seen in live-action before, so diving deep into the back catalogue would be one way to freshen up future antagonists.