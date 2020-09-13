Tom Holland’s New Movie Hits Netflix This Week

Netflix is on a roll with new original programming lately. September alone has already welcomed such huge hits as unnerving horror I’m Thinking of Ending Things, romantic comedy Love, Guaranteed, sci-fi drama series Away, comedy horror mash-up The Babysitter: Killer Queen, and so much more. But of course, there’s still a lot more to come, too, and this week is bringing arguably the biggest release of the month.

You may know Tom Holland as Marvel’s current friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, but the young actor is happy to be taking a darker turn in this week’s The Devil All the Time. This psychological thriller – based on the Donald Ray Pollock novel of the same name – tells the story of an Ohio man named Arvin (Holland) who must contend with an onslaught of bad people seeking to harm his family.

The film, which is directed by Antonio Campos, features an ensemble cast that includes other such huge names as Bill Skarsgård as Arvin’s father, Haley Bennett as his mother, Robert Pattinson as an evil preacher, and Sebastian Stan as a crooked cop.

Early reviews for The Devil All the Time have been mixed, with many reviewers citing an excessive of violence and depressing atmosphere as a negative trait. Nevertheless, one constant can be found – nearly every critic praises Tom Holland‘s exceptional performance, ensuring that it’s worth tuning in to this one just to see the young star in a new light.

In addition to today’s much-anticipated flick, there are still plenty more Netflix Originals to look forward to in the back half of September. Some of the most notable of those releases include Ratched and Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous on the 18th, Enola Holmes on the 23rd, and The Boys in the Band on the 30th. So needless to say, there’s enough on the way to keep you busy until October inevitably brings even more great stuff to add to your list.