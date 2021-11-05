Tom Holland’s Spider-Man Will Reportedly Wear The Venom Symbiote Suit After No Way Home

With Spider-Man: No Way Home set for theaters next month, some may be wondering what the next saga for the Web-Slinger is since the film is slated to mark the end of a solo trilogy for actor Tom Holland, though he is rumored to be continuing the role in films going forward.

We’re now getting the latest news in this development from noted Reddit leaker MyTimeToShineHello. As always, it’s important to note that the following information is far from confirmed, so the purported “leaks” should be taken with a grain of salt and filed strictly under “rumor” at this point.

The basis of the rumor stems from the post-credits scene in Tom Hardy’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage in which Eddie Brock’s cinematic universe begins to merge with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with the symbiote licking a TV screen broadcasting Holland’s Spider-Man.

The "Original" Doctor Strange In Spider-Man 2 1 of 9

Click to skip















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The rumor states that this scene marks the beginning of what will be Holland’s darkest story yet: The black-suit Spider-Man saga from the comics.

Though a condensed version of this arc—in which Spider-Man gets a symbiote boost to his powers but changes his personality for the worse in the process—was attempted in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 3, it was relegated to just one of several subplots that represent perhaps the weakest aspect of the film.

Like Jean Grey’s Phoenix saga in X-Men films, it’s one of those dark comic book storylines that is much lauded by fans, but of which the films never quite stick the landing.

We’ll have to see if Spider-Man: No Way Home hints at this direction for the franchise, as the rumor suggests, when it hits theaters on Dec. 17.